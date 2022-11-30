Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Brooks & Dunn to Headline 2023 TidalWave Music Festival

TidalWave Music Festival will return in 2023, with country superstars Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn and Thomas Rhett serving as headliners. The event will take place in Atlantic Beach City in New Jersey from Friday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Dylan Scott, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jo Dee Messina, Lindsay Ell, Priscilla Block, Nate Smith, Corey Kent, Jelly Roll, Lily Rose, Hailey Whitters, Cooper Alan and DeeJay Silver are also set to take the main stage during TidalWave Music Festival in 2023.

Fans and attendees will also have the opportunity to be introduced to the promising up-and-comers at the “Next From Nashville” stage. Artists slated to perform include George Birge, Ben Burgess, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Edwards, Dylan Marlowe, Chase McDaniel, John Morgan, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti, MacKenzie Porter, Peytan Porter, Aaron Raitiere, Lauren Watkins and Jake Worthington. Ray Wylie Hubbard will appear for a special performance as well.

TidalWave Music Festival on Atlantic City Beach is presented by Country Nation and Live Nation, in partnership with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) and the City of Atlantic City. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will support the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

Three-day passes for the one-of-a-kind experience will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10AM ET at tidalwavefest.com.