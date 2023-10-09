Tiera Kennedy Styled Herself for Her First Magazine Cover: ‘Ballin’ on a Budget’

Tiera Kennedy Styled Herself for Her First Magazine Cover: &#8216;Ballin&#8217; on a Budget&#8217;

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Being on the cover of a magazine is a bucket list item for Tiera Kennedy, and one that she thought she wouldn't check off her list for quite a while.

"That was one of the things I thought would happen later on in my career, when I'm a little bit cooler," the singer jokes to Taste of Country.

But as it happens, Kennedy's cool enough right now. The singer is featured as the cover model of Nashville Lifestyle's new "25 Most Beautiful People" issue, a spot that she acknowledges is "definitely a little bit of a confidence booster" as she continues to build her career and expand her musical presence in Nashville and beyond.

The singer's appearance on the cover also allowed her to experiment with a side of her creativity that doesn't always necessarily take center stage in her career.

"It was super fun. I styled myself, because I'm ballin' on a budget," Kennedy continues. "I was pretty proud of myself, the outfit that I picked out, and we had a fun shoot."

"I had Beyoncé playing in the background to keep my motivation up and make me feel like a boss. "

Outfits and self-styled glam aside, Kennedy says that as flattering as it was to be placed on the cover of a beauty-focused magazine, she thinks that personality is the most important component of being beautiful.

"This is gonna sound so corny, but when I think about beauty, I think about those people that I meet and ... you meet their personality first," the singer says. "Like, you meet them and you can tell that they have such a kind spirit. I hope that's what people feel about me.

Kennedy adds: "Of course it's amazing to be acknowledges for your outer beauty, but I think I just hope that people think I'm a beautiful person on the inside."

