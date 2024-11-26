First Look at Tim Allen’s New Show ‘Shifting Gears': Everything We Know

With the coming new year comes a new show from Tim Allen.

Shifting Gears is set to premiere early in 2025, with the veteran actor starring alongside 2 Broke Girls star, Kat Dennings.

The new sitcom got the green light after ABC ordered a pilot in spring 2024. It's been nearly three years since Allen's nine-season run on the series Last Man Standing, but he's kept busy with his work on Disney's the Santa Clauses.

Allen became a household name for his time as Tim "the Tool Man" Taylor on Home Improvement, which ran from 1991-1999.

What Is Shifting Gears About?

Shifting Gears finds Allen in a familiar role, playing a dad named Matt who has a passion for cars. He's a widower and the owner of a shop that restores classic cars. His life gets turned upside down when his estranged daughter, Riley (Dennings), shows up looking for a place to stay while she figures out her life. With her are her two children.

Watch the trailer below:

Who Is in Shifting Gears?

Allen stars in the Shifting Gears with Dennings (2 Broke Girls, WandaVision, Dollface). Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis play Riley's teenage children, Carter and Georgia.

The cast list also shows Daryl Mitchell (10 Things I Hate About You, Galaxy Quest) and Seann William Scott (American Pie, Dukes of Hazzard) taking on the roles of Ed and Gabriel, respectively. Details about those characters have yet to be revealed.

When Does Tim Allen's Shifting Gears Premiere?

Shifting Gears is set to premiere on ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Fans can watch live each Wednesday at 8PM ET on ABC TV or stream the show on Hulu.