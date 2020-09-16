Tim McGraw was among the country music all-stars who performed during the 2020 ACM Awards, delivering an understated, but powerful rendition of his emotional single, "I Called Mama."

The country superstar performed from the iconic Bluebird Cafe, a legendary songwriter's venue in Nashville that is actually where his wife, Faith Hill, got seen before she got signed to her first record deal. Clad in black and sporting his trademark black cowboy hat, McGraw gave the kind of performance that is his specialty, taking a lyric that could be specifically about himself and making it universally meaningful. The performance was a prime example of why McGraw has long been regarded as one of country music's greatest storytellers.

McGraw released "I Called Mama" in May of 2020 as the lead single from his new album, Here on Earth, which marks his first new album since announcing he was returning to Big Machine records early in 2020. Marv Green, Lance Miller and Jimmy Yeary wrote the song, which McGraw has said reminds him of his own mother, Betty Trimble.

McGraw's performance was a highlight of the 2020 ACM Awards, which were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keith Urban hosted the ACM Awards on Wednesday night, which took place in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Bluebird and the Ryman Auditorium.