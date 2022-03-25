1883 left a hole when it wrapped earlier this year, but Tim McGraw is still really feeling its absence.

In a post to social media, McGraw — who portrays James Dutton on 1883 — shows that he is staying on top of his roping skills by pulling fake cattle.

Thankfully, he hasn't forgotten his tricks. We see the country singer in what looks like a big garage, swinging a lasso around his head before slinging it over the horns of a plastic cow.

"Still got it. .." he writes in the caption as he effortlessly ropes the faux beast.

The video has garnered tons of comments from fans and fellow country artists. Even the official Instagram page of 1883 threw up some praise hands emojis for his roping skills.

Cattle roping is just one of the skills McGraw and the cast learned at Cowboy Camp. Showrunner Taylor Sheridan sent the entire crew to a ranch to learn the tricks of the trade and essentially live like cowboys before filming began.

The country star and his wife, Faith Hill — who also stars in the Yellowstone prequel — learned how to wrangle horses and even drive a wagon. The latter is something Hill became quite good at.

McGraw must be feeling sentimental these days: In addition to this video, he also brought the 1883 cast onstage with him at a recent show. The cast helped him close out his performance in Norco, Calif., with a rowdy singalong of McGraw's hit "I Like It, I Love It."

Mcraw's tour, with Russell Dickerson, continues through July 31.