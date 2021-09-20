Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal."

McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.

"See if my coffee turns out as good as she sings this song," he says mid-way through.

This isn't the first time Kay has caught the attention of a country music superstar. She first went viral with a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," but in recent months she's mixed in classic covers with her coffee routine. Often she'll just share originals or more contemporary covers, but in May, she sang Randy Travis' "Deeper Than the Holler." Travis himself watched and did a duet video, which Kay said was surreal. She told Taste of Country she was driving home late one night when her phone started going crazy, meaning someone famous had tagged her video.

“I clicked on it and saw it was Randy Travis," she says, "and I literally, I just sat in silence for like 10 minutes, like, ‘Is this for real?’”

TikTok "duets" are when one person watches or interacts with another person's video, typically with a split screen. McGraw doesn't sing along with Kay — instead, he just sits quietly and enjoys the show. The singer is showing a days-old beard and mustache, which he recently revealed is part of his character for the Yellowstone prequel 1883. His part of the social video looks to have been filmed during a break from shooting, as he's wearing a Keith Whitley T-shirt and Stanford University ball cap.

Kay's original video from July shows her in a Reba McEntire T-shirt. After McGraw posted his response, she shared a duet to the duet:

