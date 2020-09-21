Tim McGraw Pens Adoring Birthday Poem for Faith Hill

Tim McGraw shared a birthday message for wife Faith Hill on social media and then decided he had more to say, so he shared another one.

The first post looks to have been posted before the "I Called Mama" singer went to bed Sunday night. He wrote a poem for his wife, above a throwback picture of her in a fishnet sweater and shorts, hair tussled like a model's.

Happy birthday!

The best person I've ever known

She lights up every room she walks in.....

She's every rose I see.....

The sun as it breaks the morning...

And will be my sun as I break into the night.....

I love her

I love her

I love her

I love you baby

The second came Monday afternoon. "My birthday girl," McGraw writes above a picture of the couple kissing for the camera. It's a selfie, location unknown.

Hill turned 53 years old on Monday (Sept. 21). she's been married to McGraw since October 1996, and they have three daughters together.

During interviews to promote his new album, McGraw spoke of how proud he is of his daughters and how grateful he is that they had Hill for a role model.

"My daughters have grown up to be strong, independent, outspoken, don’t take any s--t from anybody, and they are really good, solid girls," the proud dad tells ET Canada.

Recently Hill threw her man a surprise album release party at home with family. When Here on Earth dropped, she gathered everyone to listen and enjoy the night. There was even a romantic dance to one song. The album came out on Sept. 15.