Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Garb for Theme Night

Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night.

The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series The Godfather. In one photo, the family poses — in character — in front of their Christmas tree. McGraw is in a suit and fedora hat, with Hill sporting a classy white blazer, their daughter Gracie looking the part with a suit (and mustache) and the other ladies joining in.

McGraw gave fans a second snap, in which the family smiles into a mirror while still in their outfits. This one is paired with fitting music and a zoom-out effect, which his daughter Audrey comments was worthy of "Oscar consideration."

"The Godfather dinner theme night last night," McGraw says alongside the post. "Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!"

McGraw has shown a few moments from his family life over the past year. Earlier this month, he wished a happy 21st birthday to his youngest daughter Audrey with a slideshow set to his song "My Little Girl."

"Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!" he wrote in the caption of the birthday post. "We r so proud of the remarkable young woman you have become ... U make this world a better place to be for everyone who loves you. Happy birthday 'my little girl.' We love you so much!"

The singer and his family also got together earlier this fall to cheer on the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

