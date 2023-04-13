Tim McGraw is launching his own Nashville-based media company, and he's going to focus his efforts on entertainment aimed at everyday Americans.

Deadline reports that McGraw is partnering with Los Angeles-based Skydance Media for a new media company that's he calling Down Home, located in Music City, where McGraw lives with his wife, Faith Hill. The couple starred together as James and Margaret Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 in 2022, and McGraw already had a long film resume that included Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side and more, but this marks his first venture into the executive side of the entertainment business.

According to a press release, Down Home hopes to connect McGraw's country music audience with Hollywood entertainment and consumer brands. The company intends to produce television, film and digital content that focuses on “relatable stories that capture the essence and spirit of everyday Americans.”

While Skydance is backing the new venture, McGraw is also partnering with his management company, EM.Co, and social content studio Shareability for Down Home. Brian Kaplan from EM.Co serves as Down Home's co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, while Shareability founder Tim Staples is co-founder and CEO. Other projects in the works include a social content studio that will foster emerging talent in Nashville and connect the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and brands.

Skydance Media's deal with Down Home includes an investment in return for a first-look deal that will see them partner to produce film and television projects. Among Skydance's big commercial triumphs are the box office smash Top Gun: Maverick, as well as television projects including Reacher and Grace and Frankie.

Down Home already has two scripted series in development with Skydance, and McGraw has a clear vision for what he wants to focus on.

“Country music has always been about storytelling,” McGraw states. “Our stories are honest vignettes of life and family and community. I think there’s a longing for that. For me, that’s Down Home. That’s how I grew up, those are the stories I like to tell, and that’s what I want our company to be about.”