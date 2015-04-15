Toby Keith is hoping that his friends and fans will alike attend the 12th Annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic, set for May 15-16, 2015 at Belmar Golf Club and Riverwind Casino in Norman, Okla.

All event proceeds will benefit the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral, a state of the art home in Oklahoma City, Okla. which provides a safe, free place for pediatric cancer patients and their families. Although the Korral has only been open for a year, it has already offered a restful place for thousands of family members dealing with the enormous emotional and financial difficulties that stem from traveling to and from cancer treatments.

"This event and our USO Tours are the best things we get to do all year," Keith says. "I've been blessed with healthy kids, and I'm more than blessed to bring a bunch of folks together who want to help folks who haven't. The great time we have — and we do have one, now — is a far distant second to making a difference for kids and families right here where we live."

The superstar is excited to raise more money for the home at his annual Golf Classic event. Nearly 750 attendees are expected to attend Friday night's dinner, which will include both live and silent auctions. Live auction items include four tickets to the British Open, a Dallas Cowboys Founders Club experience with private jet and a trip to Cabo. Keith will serve as the main musical performer for the event.

The silent auction items include special collectible items from Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, George Strait, Larry Bird, Eli Manning, Roger Clemens, Roger Federer, Jack Nicklaus, Tim Tebow, Ted Nugent, Mia Hamm, Greg Jennings and Nolan Ryan.

The golf classic will feature more than 120 golfers and celebrities. The winner will receive a new Ford Truck. For more information about the golf classic fundraiser, visit this website.