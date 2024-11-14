Toby Keith’s Family Has Been Touched by Cancer Again

Less than a year after Toby Keith died of cancer, his daughter is once again supporting a loved one battling this difficult diagnosis.

Krystal Keith — who is one of the late singer's three children and is also a country singer — said on social media that a "sweet friend" of hers named Emily is currently going through cancer treatment in the family's hometown of Norman, Okla.

Keith was one of her dad's biggest champions during his cancer battle, so it's no big surprise that she's doing everything she can to help Emily thrive. In fact, she's helping organize an initiative to bring down her friend's medical costs as she receives care.

"There is a blood drive in her honor tomorrow to help lower the cost of transfusions she requires and I hope to see y'all there!" Keith wrote on Instagram, along with the information about the local blood drive.

"If you are near Norman, join me and many of our other friends in donating to help Emily," she continued, along with the hashtag "#kickcancersbutt."

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Keith announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2022.

He took most of that year off to undergo treatment, but returned to the stage to receive the Icon Award at the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards in September 2023.

He gave an impassioned performance of "Don't Let the Old Man In" at that show, which would turn out to be his last televised performance.

Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024. He was 62 years old.

Earlier this year, Krystal participated in an all-star tribute show for her legendary dad. She sang "Don't Let the Old Man In," a late-career hit for Keith that has taken on extra significance with listeners in light of his illness and death.

The show, called Toby Keith: American Icon, aired on NBC in late August. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Darius Rucker were just a few of the superstars who joined the bill.