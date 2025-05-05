Toby Keith's family was in the stands to root on his horse at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday (May 3).

The late singer's wife Tricia Lucas walked the red carpet at Lexington's Churchill Downs before the big race, alongside her daughter Shelley and son Stelen.

The family got all gussied up in traditional Derby fashion, complete with wide-brimmed hats, floral details and a matching suit and pocket square for Stelen.

"Tricia, Stelen and Shelley have arrived at the [Kentucky Derby] and are ready to cheer on their horse, Render Judgment!" a message posted to Keith's social media on race day reads, along with a photo of the family posing together on the red carpet.

All About Toby Keith's Dream of Placing a Horse in the Kentucky Derby

Late last month, Keith's team announced on social media that his horse Render Judgment received a placement in the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

The late singer had a passion for horse racing that rivaled his passion for music. He owned and raised racing thoroughbreds, and for much of his career, he dreamed of one of his horses going to the Derby.

Render Judgment came into the Derby with 30-1 odds, and received treatment for a quarter crack in his hoof ahead of the race.

He ultimately placed 17th out of 20 horses in the race.

Keith's daughter Krystal isn't pictured in the red carpet photos, but she's been supporting her late father's Derby dream over several social media posts. Most recently, she shared a photo of herself with her own horse, revealing that it was her superstar dad who first fostered her passion for owning horses.

The 2025 Derby was an especially emotional moment for Keith's family, since this long-worked-toward dream is coming true after his early 2024 death. However, they believe Keith himself was undoubtedly smiling down on Render Judgment's trip to the Derby.

"Here he is still making dreams come true from his castle in the sky," Krystal emotionally wrote in a social media post leading up to the big day.

When Did Toby Keith Die?

Keith announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in June 2022.

He bravely fought his illness, returning to the spotlight for a series of shows and to accept the Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

Keith died of his illness on Feb. 5, 2024. He was 62 years old.