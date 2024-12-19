Country music took a major blow with the death of Toby Keith in early 2024. While fans were aware that he was battling cancer, we all wanted to believe that nothing could take down the Big Dog.

After Keith's passing on Feb. 5, country fans were curious about his final days, including his final performance. So, they turned to Google.

In a review of the search engine's Year in Search, Keith landed at No. 3 on a list of 2024's Top Trending Performances.

Keith's last public performance was on Dec. 14, 2023, at Las Vegas' Dolby Live theater at Park MGM.

Keith's final public song performance was his smash hit, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)." It came as an encore to his set at MGM that night.

It was reported that Keith conducted himself on stage as if nothing was wrong. He played his heart out that night and gave those fans what they came to see.

But Keith knew his days were numbered. We had the chance to speak with the country icon on Taste of Country Nights: On Demand just months before he passed, and he mentioned he was done with chemo and was letting nature take its course, though he'd planned to keep fighting.

Not a day goes by without Keith's song getting airplay on country radio stations across America. His legacy will forever live on through his music, family and what he did for our country.

