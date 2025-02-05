Video of Toby Keith's final vocal session was revealed last summer during an NBC tribute special to the singer.

The all-star tribute concert, taped earlier in 2024, featured Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert and more.

Krystal Keith's cover of "Don't Let the Old Man In" was a highlight.

Keith died at age 62 in February 2024. He had been battling cancer.

Keith's final vocal recording was for a cover of the Joe Diffie's "Ships That Don't Come In" on Hardy's Hixtape. The pairing found the two late singers sharing a song with the help of some editing magic. Luke Combs also contributes vocals.

During taping for Toby Keith: American Icon, Hardy revealed that there was footage of Keith singing in the studio that day. Producers paired that tape with Keith's vocals and asked the house band to play "Ships That Don't Come In."

Toby Keith's final live concert took place in December 2023 in Las Vegas. The singer put on three sold-out shows and seemed strong heading into the holidays. Talking to Taste of Country a few weeks prior to that show, he was eager to tour in 2024 and beyond.

"I Wanna Talk About Me," "Beer for My Horses," "Who's Your Daddy?," "Red Solo Cup" and "Should've Been a Cowboy" were all part of his final show. Each is now part of the NBC tribute special, as well, as performed by over two dozen country music stars and newcomers.

