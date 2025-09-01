Toby Keith's newest grandchild is only a couple of weeks old, but she already takes after her late, great grandpa.

The country star's son Stelen Covel and his wife Haley welcomed their first child in August, a little girl named Millie Brooks.

A they soak up the first weeks of little Millie's life, the couple have shared a couple of photos of their newborn daughter with the world.

Read More: Toby Keith's Son, Stelen Covel, Is a Dad!

In one Instagram Stories shot, Haley poses with a napping Millie, closing her eyes and making a kissing face toward the baby's cheek. Meanwhile, her infant daughter is as sweet as can be, cuddled up with her mom and wearing an infant sleeper decorated with hearts.

Millie isn't just adorable — she also bears a strong family resemblance to Keith. Take a look at the photo below to see for yourself.

Toby Keith Granddaughter Photo Haley Covel, Instagram loading...

When Did Toby Keith's Newest Grandchild Arrive?

Millie Brooks was born in mid-August. Stelen and Haley shared the news with a social media post on Aug. 15.

"We love you so much little girl," they wrote in a joint Instagram post, sharing a photo of their new baby swaddled in what appears to be a hospital bassinet.

The couple announced Haley's pregnancy back in February.

Stelen and Haley got married in November 2021 in Boulder City, Nev., just south of Las Vegas.

It was Keith who walked Haley down the aisle. She's since shared the special moment on social media in remembrance of her legendary father-in-law's impact on her life.

How Many Grandchildren Does Toby Keith Have?

Millie is Stelen's first child and the fourth grandchild for Keith, who died in early 2024.

Read More: 25 Toby Keith Songs That Show Why He's a Hall of Famer

The singer's other children, Shelley and and Krystal, both have kids. Shelley has a son, and Krystal has two daughters. All three of those kids were born before Keith's death.

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Keith announced that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in June 2022.

He bravely fought his illness, taking time off for treatment but returning to the spotlight for a series of shows. He also accepted the Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards in 2023.

Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024. He was 62 years old.