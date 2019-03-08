Toby Keith proves he's a big teddy bear all snuggled up with his new granddaughter, Kirby Kaye Sandubrae.

His daughter and fellow country singer, Krystal Keith, gave birth to her second daughter on Jan. 29. Kirby is now just over a month old and is learning how great it is to have Toby Keith as her grandfather, as evidenced in a photo shared by her mom via Instagram.

"Snuggled into the same spot I snuggled into 33 years ago. #PopPop #KirbyKaye," Krystal writes next to a photo of a comfy-looking Kirby on her grandfather's chest.

"When you thought you had loved as big as you ever could. And then in a single moment, the size of that love doubles," the proud mom said upon her new baby's birth. "We are happy and healthy. Hensley Jack is the best big sister and Drew is way outnumbered with a house full of girls and wouldn't change a thing."

Krystal and husband Andrew Sandubrae welcomed their first child, Hensley Jack Sandubrae, in October of 2015. Hensley seems to be thrilled at the idea of being a big sister, with Keith sharing sweet pictures of her holding her new baby sister and wearing "Big Sister" scrubs and the sister duo snuggling.

The family announced that Krystal was expecting for the second time in July of 2018 in the cutest way: The couple recruited Hensley to share the exciting news via an Instagram video. Hensley wore a "Big Sister" shirt while holding a baby doll, telling the camera, "Mommy has a baby in her belly! Hey guys, I'm gonna be a big sister!"

The oldest daughter of Toby and Tricia Keith, Krystal has been married to Sandubrae since 2010. Kirby is Toby's fourth grandchild in total, as his daughter Shelley also has two children.