Before Toby Keith died in 2024, he was working on a 365 tour, which would have seen him playing a concert in a different city every night for a full year.

Jamey Johnson was recently a guest on the Drifting Cowboy podcast, where he revealed an interesting conversation he had with his longtime friend, Keith, before his death.

Johnson said, "One of the things he and I were talking about doing, he said, 'Let’s go do 365.' I was like, 'How?' He’s like, 'You let the agents sort that s--t out.'"

Johnson continued to go down memory lane, saying, "That’s how Toby was, man. He looked at things that were impossible to do and would just laugh at it."

But the question remained in our heads after listening to the podcast segment: Was Keith serious, or just joking about this preposterous idea?

According to Johnson, "He was absolutely dead a-- serious."

It sounds exactly like something Keith would have said, as he was very matter-of-fact.

He once told Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that writing and recording music had gotten so easy for him, and he had figured out the system so well, that he would just record the songs and tell the record company, "Here's your album and your four singles, go pitch 'em."

Who Is Jamey Johnson?

Johnson is a singer-songwriter who has released six studio albums, but he is most widely known for writing or co-writing country songs sung by country music legends including Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins and the King himself, George Strait.

When Did Toby Keith Die?

Keith died on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. He was 62 years old.

