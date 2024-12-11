Toby Keith Had One of the Most-Played Bar Songs of 2024

It's no surprise that country music made a big impression on digital jukeboxes in 2024.

After all, halfway through the year, the genre was responsible for four of the Top 5 songs most often played on TouchTunes jukeboxes across America.

As the year drew to a close, country songs were still holding strong as one of the most popular jukebox choices, with contemporary hits by artists like Zach Bryan and Shaboozey coming in as some of the most popular selections.

But there was one popular jukebox artist who's not currently releasing new music: Toby Keith.

Keith's 2003 hit "I Love This Bar" comes in at No. 4 on the Most-Played Songs List of 2024, per Billboard data, and at No. 2 on the Top 5 list of Catalog Songs played on digital jukeboxes this year.

Keith is also No. 3 on TouchTunes' list of the Top 10 Played Male Artists, which encompasses performers from all genres. His music was particularly present in fans' minds this year, since the singer died of stomach cancer in February.

The Top 10 most-played male TouchTunes artists are primarily country, with Morgan Wallen notching the No. 1 spot and Zach Bryan coming in at No. 2. Drake, Eminem and Post Malone are the only non-country artists in the Top 10, though you could argue that Posty doesn't count, since he put out a full country album this year.

By contrast, the Top 10 most-played female TouchTunes artists includes comparatively few country acts. Shania Twain holds down the No. 10 spot and is the only fully country artist on the list. The country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift is at No. 1., and Beyoncé — who put out her country album in 2024 — is No. 3.

Here are TouchTunes' Top 5 Most Played Songs of 2024, including a No. 1 country song that has maintained its No. 1 spot since the middle of the year.