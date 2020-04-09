Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley is opening up being diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it has made him "the sickest I have ever been."

The 51-year-old real estate guru and reality TV star revealed his battle with the deadly virus on Wednesday (April 8) during an episode of Chrisley Confessions, a podcast he hosts with his wife, Julie.

"Can we talk about this bitch called corona?" Chrisley asked (quote via E! News). "I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth."

The couple's daughter, Savannah, turned to Instagram on Wednesday to share her reaction, saying, " I have never been so scared in my life" and revealing that she and her mother talked Chrisley into going to urgent care after a few days of symptoms, where he got tested. He self-quarantined in his bedroom for a week until the test came back positive. After several more days of worsening symptoms, he woke his wife up at 3AM one Sunday and told her he had to go to the emergency room.

" He stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the hardest 3 days I think I’ve ever endured," Savannah writes. "At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said “If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!”

Though Chrisley has since been discharged, he said during the podcast that he's still not out of the woods.

"As of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders," he states. "I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally I am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass."

His daughter ended her message by urging fans to take the illness seriously, writing, "STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short."

Country music has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. '90s star Joe Diffie died on March 29 after battling the virus, and iconic singer-songwriter John Prine died on April 7 after spending more than a week in the hosptial. Tours and festivals have been forced to cancel or postpone nearly across the board as the virus continues to spread.