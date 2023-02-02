Tom Petty's lavish beach house in Malibu is for sale, and pictures show a luxury getaway that offers stunning views of the ocean.
The late rocker's 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom beach house in an exclusive area of Malibu is on the market for $9.85 million, and its listing calls it a "masterpiece in wood, brick and stone," touting its "appeal, abundant views and cabin-like ambiance."
Petty's former beach house centers around a great room consisting of the living room and kitchen, separated by an oversized fireplace with a floor-to-ceiling brick chimney. The house boasts high ceilings, paneling and wood plank floors. A glass wall at the rear of the house leads to a deck that runs the entire width of the residence and offers sweeping ocean views, affording seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living with steps directly down to the sand.
There is also a private brick porch and a separate guest house/recording studio, and the property sits on .38 acres with 66 feet of beach frontage.
The luxury property also features security and solar systems. Chris Cortazzo with Compass Realty holds the listing on the luxurious beach property. The asking price of $9.85 million breaks down to $65,165 per month, according to online property sites.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Tom Petty's Malibu beach house, and keep scrolling to see inside luxurious properties belonging to Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.
PICTURES: Look Inside Tom Petty's Spectacular Malibu Beach House
Tom Petty's lavish beach house in Malibu is for sale, and pictures show a luxury getaway that offers stunning views of the ocean.
Pictures: See Inside Luke Bryan's Stunning Beach House
Luke Bryan
listed his 4,600-square-foot beach house for sale in December 2022. The stunning Florida mansion includes four bedrooms and bathrooms and comes furnished. The master bedroom overlooks 95 feet of water frontage, but if you don't want to descend all four floors to get there, you can absorb the warmth of the private, heated pool. This Santa Rosa Beach property is on sale for $18 million, among the most ever for a country star's house
.
See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House
Jason Aldean
's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.
Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.
The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.
The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.