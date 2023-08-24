Top Country Artists That Make Us Feel Confident in Our Skin

A great country song can life your mood in an instant. A country artist with a lot of great songs can lift your confidence, especially as it pertains to body image.

Researchers polled more than a thousand fans and looked at more than 2,500 Spotify playlists that included search terms like "confidence" and "body positivity."

The country artist that tops the list of country artists who make you feel most body-positive? Carrie Underwood. If you're ever feeling down about the way you look, research indicates you should put on your favorite Underwood song and you will subconsciously feel a bit better.

Second to Underwood is country icon Shania Twain. She a few empowering tracks in her catalog — especially for ladies — that can make you feel on top of your game, both mentally and physically. When "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" comes on, it can make even the manliest of men find a little sass in their step.

Coming in at the third slot of country artists that make us feel more confident in our own skin is Luke Combs. Since exploding onto the scene, Combs has flipped a switch and given confidence to many, especially when it comes to drinking. Songs like "Beer Never Broke My Heart" paired with a few cold ones can make anyone feel on top of the world.

Rounding out the list of country artists who make us feel most confident are Miranda Lambert and Toby Keith. Both have a captivating stage presence and both have a library of songs that can definitely boost the way you feel about your body image. Keith's "How Do You Like Me Now" is a great example.

With only 27 percent of Americans having a positive body image, finding new ways to increase those numbers would no doubt be greatly beneficial . Now, you can take this information and curate a country playlist around it, and test out the theory for yourself.

