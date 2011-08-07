The best country songs about high school recognize that lessons on grammar and algebra are the last things you'll remember.

Lessons in love, loss and redemption? That's pretty much what high school is all about.

Toby Keith, Thomas Rhett, George Strait and Priscilla Block are four of the artists featured on this list of the best songs about school. Each one has a unique perspective. Keith and Block take great joy in knowing they've outdone the classmates who put them down while Rhett settles for soaking in the highs and lows of nostalgia.

The Best Country Songs About High School

Only one artist is featured more than once on this list of songs about school. That's Kenny Chesney who approached the topic twice, from very different angles, and then again with Kelsea Ballerini.

"I Go Back" is a simple, looking-back kind of song but "Boys of Fall" gets specific. You won't find a better song about high school football and the singer seemed to know it in the moment. An eight-minute-long music video gave way to a full documentary on the topic in 2010.

You'll need to keep scrolling to learn if that's the No. 1 song on our back to school playlist. Strait's "Check Yes or No" certainly challenges for that top spot. The simplicity of this '90s hit is as endearing now as it was 30-some years ago. Of course we've included links to each song so you can relive these moments again.

Did we miss any? Email us if you can think of a song deserving of this playlist. As you'll soon see, the song doesn't need to be a super positive interpretation of high school and the characters involved. While we certainly support education we also know that the best lessons often come from infamous characters we meet between the school bells.