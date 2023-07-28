Trace Adkins is paying tribute to "helluva cowboy" Jackson Taylor after his tragic death. According to Taylor's family, the Ultimate Cowboy Showdown competitor died in a rodeo accident in Moriarty, New Mexico on July 22.

"Jackson Taylor was a helluva cowboy. There was no ‘back down’ in him and I’m proud to have known him. Rest in peace, hoss," Adkins writes on social media.

The INSP Network — home of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown — first reported the news of Taylor's death. Details surrounding the accident are still unclear.

"Jackson was the quintessential cowboy," Doug Butts, EVP of Programming at INSP, says. "He was an exceptional horseman, rugged, talented, aggressive, experienced, a maverick, a tough competitor, and a devoted friend."

"Everyone at INSP feels a profound loss and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the cowboy community as you grieve his death and remember his life," he adds.

Taylor was a contestant on season two of Adkins' reality competition series and returned for an all-star edition with other standout cowboys from previous seasons. Production on the all-star season had already wrapped filming before Taylor's death. It is expected to air in September.

Taylor is seen in the teaser trailer for the Ultimate Cowboy Showdown All-Stars.

"Since season four completed filming in the spring of 2023, Jackson plays prominently throughout numerous episodes," INSP reports. "We feel that airing the season, as planned, beginning Wednesday, September 6th, is the most fitting way to honor him and provide viewers and the cowboy community with a moving tribute to the man and his legacy."

The Ultimate Cowboy Showdown pits real-life cowboys from across the nation against one another in various challenges. The winner receives $50,000 worth of cattle and the signature Ultimate Cowboy Showdown gold belt buckle.

Adkins serves as the host of the show, which is entering its fourth season.