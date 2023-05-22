Travis Denning Marries Madison Montgomery

Travis Denning is a married man. The "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs" star officially said "I do" to his fiancée, Madison Montgomery, on Saturday (May 20).

After the fact, Denning shared a snapshot from the ceremony on social media, writing, "Not a bad Saturday if I do say so myself."

In the photo, Denning dips his newly minted bride for a kiss as wedding guests look on, the alter in the backdrop.

Before the ceremony, Denning told his label that he couldn't wait to be a married man — and that he was looking forward to their honeymoon destination.

"It's gonna be a beautiful ceremony. I'm excited to see all our friends and family, and of course, the reception's gonna be a good ole time. And then after that, I'm looking forward to the honeymoon. We're going to Switzerland," the singer detailed.

Montgomery — who is the daughter of '90s country hitmaker John Michael Montgomery, and sister of singer Walker Montgomery — also shared several shots of the big day in her Instagram Stories. Among them is a shot of her wedding dress: A classic, one-shoulder white gown with a train and a veil.

She also shared several photos taken by Hardy's wife, Caleigh Ryan, who is a close friend of the couple. Those behind-the-scenes shots show the bride enjoying takeout from Texas chain Whataburger, as well as the wedding's custom napkins, which featured pictures of Denning and Montgomery's two cats, Beaux and Millie.

Denning took a backseat for much of the wedding planning, but he did offer input when it came to the food and drink on offer at the ceremony.

"I picked the alcohol package and the food, and I think that's kind of two of the more important things of a wedding," he explains. "Past that, I've been told to just sit down and be quiet, because truthfully, I have a horrible taste for aesthetic and luckily, Madison has great taste for it."

But the couple didn't have any trouble nailing down the song they wanted to dance to on their big day. "Our first dance song is 'Your Song' by Elton John. We're both huge Elton fans, and that song, I think, just kind of speaks to both of us. It's always been our song, for sure," Denning adds.

Denning and Montgomery got engaged in the fall of 2021. Since then, he's released multiple songs dedicated to his bride.