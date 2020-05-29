Tim McGraw and Little Big Town will pay tribute to the essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in a TV special hosted by the Grammys.

Titled United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes, the country acts are set to join a list of major public figures including Oprah Winfrey, Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and many others who will be honoring the selfless workers putting their lives on the line during the coronavirus outbreak. Hosted by Harry Connick, Jr., the special will follow the beloved singer and his daughter Georgia Connick, a filmmaker, as they travel across the country from their Connecticut home to the final stop in his native New Orleans, listening to the stories and thanking essential workers along the way, including those working in healthcare, law enforcement, trucking and more.

McGraw and LBT will perform during the two-hour special alongside a diverse roster of artists including John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Dave Matthews and Cyndi Lauper. Connick, Jr., will also perform, joining forces with Trombone Shorty and Irma Thomas at famous sites in his home city. The event will benefit a variety of organizations that support vulnerable communities during the pandemic, like MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was instituted to help members of the music industry who have lost work; No Kid Hungry that provides meals to children in need; and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, which offers music programs for underserved youth.

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes will air on June 21 on CBS at 8PM ET.