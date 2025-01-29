The FDA speaks often on food recalls, but they don't warn about a deadly recall unless a product has been moved to their Class 1 recall zone.

This is now the case in two states for a recall on possibly deadly Lay's Potato Chips.

According to Fox Business, the FDA has recalled Lay's Classic Potato Chips in Oregon and Washington due to undeclared milk that may be in the product, which could be fatal if some with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk consumed it.

The recall targets a limited number of bags in the 13-oz. size.

The FDA warns that consuming the chips in question could lead to "serious adverse health consequences or death," since milk is classified as one of the FDA's eight "major food allergens."

These chips have been on the shelf since Nov. 3, 2024. That is scary to think about. Seeing as chips have a fairly long shelf life, there is a good chance there are unopened bags of these that are still in people's pantries.

According to the FDA, the chips that are affected have a guaranteed fresh date of Feb. 11, 2025, and a manufacturing code of either "6462307xx" or "6463307xx."

With the Super Bowl coming up before that expiration date, there is a good chance that some of these bags of Lay's might end up on someone's Super Bowl spread, so check your bags carefully before you pour them into a big bowl for everyone to eat.

The good news is that there have yet to be any issues reported from someone with a dairy allergy who has consumed these chips.

