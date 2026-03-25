The U.S. Army is making notable changes to who can enlist.

A new policy update expands eligibility in ways that could open the door for more Americans than before to serve.

In a revised regulation, the Army is raising its enlistment age range and easing certain restrictions — marking one of the most significant shifts in years.

Army Expands Enlistment Age

Under a revised Army Regulation 601-210 announced March 20, the maximum age to enlist will increase to 42, effective April 20.

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Previously, the cap was 35 for the Regular Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve.

The minimum age remains unchanged at 18, or 17 with parental consent.

The move brings the Army in line with several other military branches. The Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard already allow enlistment up to age 42, while the Navy caps at 41. The Marine Corps remains lower, with a maximum age of 28.

A Shift in Policy

This isn’t the first time the Army has raised its age limit. The branch previously increased the cap to 42 in the mid-2000s, then lowered it back to 35 in 2016.

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Now, the return to 42 signals a renewed effort to broaden eligibility and bring more potential recruits into the fold.

An Army spokesperson told Stars and Stripes the updated policy is designed to better align with Department of Defense standards.

Other Changes to Enlistment Rules

The updated regulation also includes changes beyond age limits.

Under the new guidelines, recruits with a single marijuana possession or drug paraphernalia conviction can now enlist without requiring a waiver.

That marks a shift from the previous policy, which required additional review for those cases.

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What It Means

Taken together, the changes reflect a wider effort to modernize enlistment standards and expand the pool of eligible recruits.

For those who may have previously aged out — or faced minor barriers — the door to serve just opened a little wider.