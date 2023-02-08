Carrie Underwood is currently on the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and has a grueling schedule — she plays as many as five shows some weeks. So, the superstar sticks to a set routine on those concert days, including eating the same dinner each night.

At a tour stop in Atlanta on Tuesday (Feb. 7), Underwood took fans through her full show-day schedule on Instagram Stories, even showing the meal she eats every single night before she hits the stage. She's known for keeping fit and eating well — she's been opening about her love of growing her own veggies — so it's unsurprising that her pre-show meal is a healthy one.

What is surprising, perhaps, is how simple the meal is.

Underwood, a vegetarian, eats at 5PM sharp when she has a show scheduled. Her dinner consists of two eggs (scrambled and peppered), half of an avocado, a pile of veggies including cherry tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers, plus hummus on top of the veggies.

She says this is the daily meal, "No exceptions."

The foods she consumes before her high-energy concerts are a good source of protein, fats and beneficial vitamins which keep her motivated and light on her feet while she's performing what seems to be a physically-demanding show.

In the rest of the day-in-the-life tour she gave fans, she reveals that she gets her makeup and hair done (with a snack) at 2:15PM, before she heads to the stage at 4:15 for a soundcheck.

After dinner — seen above — she heads to her meet-and-greet, and then it's back to her dressing room for a pre-show stretch. She also showed a few quick-change moments during the concert itself. After the performance, at around 11PM, Underwood took to her Instagram Stories yet again, this time from her bus where she noshed on some red wine and cheese for a "reward."

Next up, the country megastar heads to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Connecticut on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour this weekend.