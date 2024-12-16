Travis Kelce Dropped $175K on Taylor Swift’s Birthday Presents — Here’s What She Got

When you're dating a billionaire pop star, you have to think outside the box when it comes to birthday presents. For Taylor Swift’s birthday, boyfriend Travis Kelce went all out with extravagant gifts that reportedly totaled $175,000.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spared no expense in celebrating his girlfriend, who had just wrapped up her Eras Tour before the special occasion.

Swift turned 35 on Dec. 13.

“He’s been working on this for a bit now, and he knows that the occasion was super important, as now they are able to spend way more time together as the tour is over," a source tells the U.S. Sun.

"The last few months have been very intense for both of them and now they just want to enjoy each other, and Taylor’s birthday is the first day of many more days and times for celebrations in the next couple of weeks.”

The centerpiece of his gifts? An elaborate floral arrangement from the Million Roses, which reportedly included five bespoke bouquets, each symbolizing a year of Swift’s life. Here’s a breakdown:

15 red roses at $315 each

10 deluxe black and red rose boxes at $880 each

10 neon rose gold boxes at $580 each

Total floral cost: $19,325

Apparently, accompanying the roses were multiple pieces of high-end jewelry, including a Rolex Rose Gold Day-Date 36 watch, which costs $60,350, and an 18K yellow-gold Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Split Cuff Bracelet, engraved with a heart, valued at $22K.

To add even more elegance, Kelce is also said to have gifted Swift a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Open Heart Bracelet ($25,000 American dollars), rounding out the jewelry gifts.

Kelce also picked items from the prestigious Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra collection, a series known for iconic four-leaf clover motifs. This included a Sweet Alhambra Long Necklace with 16 motifs in 18K white gold with diamonds ($35,500) and a Vintage Alhambra Pendant ($8,200) paired with Vintage Alhambra Earrings featuring mother-of-pearl clover stones in an 18K gold setting, valued at $4,150.

Kelce and Swift's relationship, which publicly began in September of 2023, has blossomed into a highly entertaining romance. Kelce's birthday gesture is just a small symbol of the new year they are entering together.