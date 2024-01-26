When Are the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?
The 2024 People's Choice Awards are set to return in February. This year, the show has added two brand new country categories to its expansive list of nominations.
- The 2024 People's Choice Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 18 on NBC.
- In addition to the show's country-specific categories, several country artists are nominated for all-genre awards.
- This year, the PCAs have added two new country categories to celebrate the genre's popularity.
After a successful launch of the People's Choice Country Awards expansion in 2023, the original show has created two new awards: Male Country Artist of the Year and Female Country Artist of the Year. This brings the total list of categories for the show to 45.
In the past, the show has highlighted artists in various formats like pop, hip-hop and R&B. The PCAs also announced recognition for Male and Female Latin Artists in 2024.
The first-ever nominees for Male Country Artist include Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan. Those up for Female Country Artist are Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Shania Twain.
Fans can vote online for their favorite artist until the day of the show. The 2024 People's Choice Awards are scheduled for Feb. 18 at 8PM ET on NBC.
2024 People's Choice Awards Nominees:
Male Country Artist of the Year (New This Year)
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Hardy
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Female Country Artist of the Year (New This Year)
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
Male Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Female Artist of the Year
Beyonce
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
Group/Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
Tomorrow x Together
Song of the Year
Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"
Luke Combs, "Fast Car"
Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
Gunna, "Fukumean"
Tate McRae, "Greedy"
Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"
Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"
Album of the Year
Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation
Drake, For All the Dogs
Luke Combs, Gettin' Old
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts
Karol G, Manana Sera Bonito
Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Collaboration Song of the Year
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, "Barbie World"
Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
Drake feat. J. Cole, "First Person Shooter"
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"
Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"
Karol G and Shakira, "TQG"
Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, "Un x100to"
Concert Tour of the Year
Ed Sheeran, +-=x÷
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour
Luke Combs, World Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time Tour
Pink, Summer Carnival Tour
Beyonce, Renaissance World Tour
Taylor Swift, Eras Tour
