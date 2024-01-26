When Are the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

The 2024 People's Choice Awards are set to return in February. This year, the show has added two brand new country categories to its expansive list of nominations.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 18 on NBC.

In addition to the show's country-specific categories, several country artists are nominated for all-genre awards.

This year, the PCAs have added two new country categories to celebrate the genre's popularity.

After a successful launch of the People's Choice Country Awards expansion in 2023, the original show has created two new awards: Male Country Artist of the Year and Female Country Artist of the Year. This brings the total list of categories for the show to 45.

In the past, the show has highlighted artists in various formats like pop, hip-hop and R&B. The PCAs also announced recognition for Male and Female Latin Artists in 2024.

The first-ever nominees for Male Country Artist include Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan. Those up for Female Country Artist are Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Shania Twain.

Fans can vote online for their favorite artist until the day of the show. The 2024 People's Choice Awards are scheduled for Feb. 18 at 8PM ET on NBC.

2024 People's Choice Awards Nominees:

Male Country Artist of the Year (New This Year)

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Hardy

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Male Country Artist of the Year (New This Year)

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year

Beyonce

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Male Country Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Hardy

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female Country Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Group/Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

Tomorrow x Together

Song of the Year

Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"

Luke Combs, "Fast Car"

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Gunna, "Fukumean"

Tate McRae, "Greedy"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"

Album of the Year

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation

Drake, For All the Dogs

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts

Karol G, Manana Sera Bonito

Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Collaboration Song of the Year

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, "Barbie World"

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Drake feat. J. Cole, "First Person Shooter"

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"

Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"

Karol G and Shakira, "TQG"

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, "Un x100to"

Concert Tour of the Year

Ed Sheeran, +-=x÷

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour

Luke Combs, World Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time Tour

Pink, Summer Carnival Tour

Beyonce, Renaissance World Tour

Taylor Swift, Eras Tour