Big Lots to Close Another 56 Stores in 27 States, Bringing Total to 400+ Closures

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Not too long ago, we told you about Big Lots and their plans to close 47 locations, adding to their ongoing list of 350+ locations closing.

But as of last week (Oct. 11), you can add a whopping 56 more stores to the list of closures.

That brings the total to more than 400 Big Lots stores going dark.

Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection back in September, and it's just been mudslide of bad news since that day. The store has been a staple in the American shopping culture since the 1960s, offering customers deep discounts on many different types of goods.

According to CBS News, these are the locations on the list of the next Big Lots closures:

Alabama

  • 142 Green Springs Highway, Homewood 35209

Arkansas

  • 150 E Oak Street, Conway 72032

Arizona

  • 1799 Kiowa Avenue #106, Lake Havasu City 86404

California

  • 16824 Main Street, Hesperia 92345
  • 1201 E Manning Avenue, Reedley 93654
  • 2727 N Grand Avenue, Santa Ana 92705
  • 2685 Hilltop Drive, Redding 96002

Colorado

  • 893 S Kuner Road, Brighton 80601

Connecticut

  • 1235 Farmington Avenue, Bristol 06010

Florida

  • 751 Good Homes Road, Orlando 32818
  • 14948 N Florida Avenue, Tampa 33613

Georgia

  • 4200 Wade Green Road NW Ste 144, Kennesaw 30144
  • 160 Market Square, Cartersville 30120

Illinois

  • 1383 E Pershing Road Suite A, Decatur 62526
  • 8750 N 2nd Street, Machesney Park, 61115

Indiana

  • 1538 North Morton Street, Franklin 46131
  • 918 W Lincoln Highway, New Haven 46774
  • 440 New Albany Plaza, New Albany 47150

Iowa

  • 3320 Agency Street, Burlington 52601

Kansas

  • 7408 Nieman Road, Shawnee 66203

Louisiana

  • 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles 0601

Maryland

  • 1815 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood 21040
  • 1200 Smallwood Drive W, Waldorf 20603

Michigan

  • 29712 Southfield Road, Southfield 8076
  • 30000 Plymouth Road, Livonia 48150

Missouri

  • 603 SW US Highway 40, Blue Springs 64014
  • 691 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard, Fenton 63026

Nebraska

  • 850 E 23rd Street, Fremont 68025

New Mexico

  • 465 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque 87121
  • 9500 Montgomery Boulevard NE, Albuquerque 87111

North Carolina

  • 223 New Market Center, Boone 28607

Ohio

  • 60 E Schrock Road, Westerville 43081
  • 1733 Pearl Road Suite 125, Brunswick 44212
  • 6235 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights 44143
  • 26425 Great Northern Plaza, North Olmsted 44070

Oklahoma

  • 2144 S Sheridan Road, Tulsa 74129
  • 1200 N Hills Center, Ada 74820

Pennsylvania

  • 15501 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia 19116
  • 2631 Macarthur Road, Whitehall 18052

Tennessee

  • 791 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton 37643
  • 2020 Gunbarrel Road Ste 186, Chattanooga 37421

Texas

  • 3512 Lamar Avenue, Paris 75460
  • 2729 New Boston Road, Texarkana 75501
  • 425 Sawdust Road Suite A, Spring 77380
  • 1374 W Main Street, Lewisville 75067
  • 850 N Bell Boulevard #104, Cedar Park 78613
  • 2249 S Loop 288, Denton 76205
  • 4002 Sunset Drive, San Angelo 76904

Virginia

  • 4300 Portsmouth Boulevard, Chesapeake 23321
  • 6571 Market Drive, Gloucester 23061
  • 8151 Brook Road, Richmond 23227

Washington

  • 2401 N Pearl Street, Tacoma 98406
  • 120 N Fair Avenue, Yakima 98901
  • 11696 NE 76th Street, Vancouver 98662
  • 3019 W Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick 99336

Wisconsin

  • 1800 Milton Avenue Suite 100, Janesville 53545

As you can see, the closures are not partial to any area of America and are widespread.

The 350+ Big Lots stores that are already in the process of shuttering have started having major blowout inventory sales to empty their storefronts.

 

