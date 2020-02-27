See Which Artists Scored the Most 2020 ACM Awards Nominations

The 2020 ACM Awards nominations have been announced, and some of country fans' favorite artists are among those with the most nods this year.

It's probably not a shock that Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the nominations with five apiece, since they are coming off such hot years. Her sophomore album, Girl, has been a critical and commercial smash, and his latest album, Center Point Road, is one of the most successful of the last year, accompanied by a string of new hits.

Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion all scored big in the ACM Awards nominations, and Shay Mooney earned an additional nomination, while Dan Smyers scored two more. Old Dominion members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi all received one additional nomination each in 2020.

The Secret History of the ACM Awards:

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves and Nashville mega-producer and studio musician Dann Huff are also among the multiple nominees in the 2020 ACM Awards. Scroll through below to see how many nominations each artist has in 2020.

The 2020 ACM Awards are slated to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The ceremony will begin at 8PM ET and Keith Urban is set to host the broadcast live on CBS.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.