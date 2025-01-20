Jelly Roll is such a lovable guy, it's unusual to see him caught up in an SEC rivalry. But his recent appearance at a college basketball game has fans wondering which side he's really on.

Just last year, Jelly was on social media getting fans hyped up for the Tennessee Volunteers to take on the Oklahoma Sooners, calling the Vols "his Volunteers."

He was also on the sidelines when the Vols hosted Mississippi State.

But his love for the Vols may be limited to the football field. Over the weekend, Jelly Roll was sitting courtside for the Volunteers men's basketball team, but on the road at Nashville, taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

A video that's bouncing around shows Jelly Roll celebrating a big play against the Volunteers and for Vandy.

As you can imagine, the sight of Jelly Roll celebrating Vanderbilt's 76-75 upset win over the 6th-ranked Volunteers has angered some of the Vol faithful.

Sports fans can get nasty about their teams. But Jelly Roll is from the Nashville area and calls it home now — he was invited to the game by the Vanderbilt AD and was watching a close game.

Some fans have come to his defense:

Jelly Roll has been to Predators games, Titans games and more. His love for his hometown of Music City has never been a question. Plus, it's not like he was rooting for Alabama or Florida.

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.