Why Was ‘The Equalizer’ Canceled? CBS Scraps Queen Latifah Drama

Fans of the Equalizer on CBS were stunned to learn the show was canceled after the Season 5 finale (May 4).

The stars of the show knew it was coming.

The Equalizer — starring Queen Latifah — first aired on Feb. 7, 2021.

The status of the show was in doubt throughout Season 5.

Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg and Laya DeLeon Hayes are a few of the other stars.

On Instagram, Queen Latifah acknowledged the show's cancelation on Friday (May 2). There was nothing to indicate regret or resentment toward the decision.

"Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be," she shares. "The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal."

The actor goes on to thank the cast and crew and tease something new could be coming for her soon, perhaps even something that finds her "kicking a--" again.

What Was the Equalizer About?

The Equalizer was a reboot of a 1980s CBS drama starring Edward Woodward. The new version found Queen Latifah playing Robyn McCall. Her background was something of a mystery during early seasons, but her job was always to help those in need with nowhere else to turn. In many ways, it followed the formula of a classic TV procedural.

"I'm the one you call when you can't call 911," reads a quote on the star's Instagram.

Why Was The Equalizer Canceled?

Season 5 of the Equalizer brought a sharp decrease in audience, with just six million watching weekly (down from close to eight million). Budget cuts and an overhaul of programming were other factors. The network has given many seemingly popular shows the ax in the last 12 months, including Blue Bloods and S.W.A.T.

For their part, the writers and crew knew the writing may be on the wall, so they shaped Season 5 to be a potential series finale.

How Does the Equalizer End? (SPOILER ALERT)!

During the final episode of the Equalizer, Robyn and Dante (Kittles) take a vacation to the Poconos, but are hunted down by Salazar, who shoots Dante.

Robyn is captured but eventually saved by Harry (Goldberg) and Mel (Liza Lapira). They rush back to find Dante alive.

From there the series begins to take a happy turn: Dante proposes marriage to Robyn and after some time in a hospital, she’s able to accept. An engagement party ends the episode, foretelling a wedding that likely would have made Season 6, had the show continued.

