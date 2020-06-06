Willie Nelson has released a gorgeous new ballad called "Our Song" from his upcoming album, First Rose of Spring.

The ballad was written by Chris Stapleton, who has grown close with Nelson, having toured with the country music icon several times over the past couple of years.

In a statement, Stapleton reveals what it was like to have one of his own heroes sing his song, saying, "I can easily say Willie Nelson is one of my biggest musical influences. It just doesn’t get any better than hearing him sing a song I wrote."

"Our Song" is the second release from First Rose of Spring, following the introduction of the album's title track on Feb. 21. "Our Song" finds the 87-year-old reflecting on the life that he has lived as he sings, "In this time that I’ve been given / To fill my life with living / Yes, regrets, I've got a few / But, honey, none of them is you / And I need you / Like a singer needs a song."

"Our Song" is not the first time that Stapleton's and Nelson's musical paths have crossed. Stapleton included a cover of Nelson's 1982 song "Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning" on his 2017 album From A Room: Volume 1.

First Rose of Spring is Nelson's 70th studio album, and his first new album since the country music icon took home the Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance in 2020 for his song "Ride Me Back Home."

The album was originally scheduled for April 24, a few days before Nelson celebrated his 87th birthday on April 29. Due to the spread of coronavirus, it has since been delayed until July 3. First Rose of Spring is currently available for pre-order.