Blake Shelton Says He’ll Return to ‘The Voice’ Under One Condition

Blake Shelton's time on The Voice is coming to an end after its upcoming Season 23. However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the reality singing competition in the future. The country singer says he would happily come back for one reason:

To mentor Team Gwen Stefani.

"Oh my god, I'd be honored to be Gwen's mentor," Blake shares with Entertainment Tonight. "Whatever she tells me to do, I'm gonna do."

Despite 2023 being Shelton's final year in his red chair, Stefani has not ruled out future seasons for herself. To put it simply, she told Extra that as long as the show continues to call her, she'll be there.

Season 22 marked the final season the couple will appear on the show together as coaches. After Shelton sealed his ninth victory, he said things got a little emotional on set.

"I walked over to Gwen's chair after the cameras went off and she's over there literally sobbing," he reveals. "She was like, 'This is our last time that we're going to do this together.'"

It's extra-sentimental for the married pair, because Shelton and Stefani first met on the set of The Voice in April of 2014. Both went through divorces shortly afterward; Stefani split with husband Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton and Miranda Lambert parted ways.

Shelton and Stefani revealed they were dating in November of 2015. Shelton proposed in 2020 after five years together, and the couple tied the knot on July 3, 2021.

Shelton will return for his last season and compete for his 10th win when The Voice returns on March 6 on NBC.