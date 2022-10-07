Sara Weston, better known as WWE wrestler Sara Lee, has died. The 30-year-old's death was announced by her mother Terri on Thursday (Oct. 6).

In 2015, Lee competed in and won Season 6 of WWE's Tough Enough reality show, earning a $250,000 contract with the WWE. She would compete for one year before retiring and starting a family with fellow WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, who goes by Westin Blake.

The couple have three kids, and Lee's Instagram page is dominated by pictures of her family, and lately her return to exercise after giving birth three times in five years.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee writes on Facebook above a photo from her daughter's wedding day. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

Lee's husband has not yet commented on his Instagram page, but wrestler Bull James stepped up to set up a GoFundMe for her husband and kids. Nearly $70,000 has been raised as of Friday morning. The goal was $20,000, and the money was for her funeral and to help Cory James Weston raise his young family.

Lee's cause of death has not been revealed. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), she shared what would be her final post on Instagram. It's a selfie in exercise clothes, with a caption that refers to a recent illness.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row," she wrote. "First ever sinus infection kicked my butt."

Many of her more than 100,000 followers on Instagram replied to that post, and others with expressions of sorrow.

On Thursday night, the WWE sent out a tweet confirming the news of Lee's death:

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.