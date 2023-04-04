Wynonna Judd made something of a confession to Carrie Underwood as they posed for a photo on the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet. The remark forced a startled laugh out of the all-time leader in CMT wins.

Both women were photographed separately before coming together for a pic on Sunday (April 2) in Austin, Texas. Both artists also kept photographers busy, with Wy stopping to smile alongside celebs like Shania Twain, Chapel Hart, Lainey Wilson and more and Underwood sharing camera time with NFL player Travis Kelce.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards - Backstage and Audience Variety via Getty Images loading...

CBS shared video of Judd and Underwood preparing to get a picture made on the CMTs red carpet. Above the roar of photographers and media members, one can hear the Country Music Hall of Famer making a stunning confession to her younger counterpart. See if you can hear it:

Judd looks to be angling for an invite to Underwood's house. "Do you know that I heard you got a green house? And I’ve never coveted anybody’s stuff ..." she says before finishing with a few inaudible words. She's not wrong!

Related: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Real Estate Holdings

Both Judd and Underwood would take the stage multiple times during the three-hour broadcast. Underwood performed her song "Hate My Heart," while Judd teamed with Ashley McBryde for a performance, and then helped close the show as part of the massive Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute.

In some ways, the night was bittersweet for the two women. One year ago Underwood won Video of the Year for a fourth straight year, and she'd lose that award on Sunday. One year ago, Judd performed with her mother Naomi Judd for the final time.

2023 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet The best dressed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards took a slight risk on an established personal style. Country singers and their significant others walked the red carpet prior to the Sunday (April 2) show in Austin, Texas. See pictures of the hottest country fashions as worn by the biggest hitmakers, most-talked-about newcomers and more.

Who gets your vote for best and worst dressed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards?