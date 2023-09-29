Country icons Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood have joined forces for a fresh rendition of the Judds classic, “Cry Myself to Sleep.”

Produced by Judd’s husband and drummer Cactus Moser, the new version is less polished and proudly boasts a rocking edge bolstered by Judd’s unmistakable delivery style. Rather than flying solo on respective verses, Judd and Yearwood decide to share the song and trade parts within each verse, with the latter also providing harmonies throughout.

“I've tried so hard / You know I can't do more / It's the turn of the card / It's the close of the door / The lies you told / You know they hurt so deep / So I'll go home / And cry myself to sleep,” Judd sings in the opening verse over grooving country-rock guitar riffs.

“Cry Myself to Sleep” first appeared on the Judds’ sophomore album, Rockin' With the Rhythm. The 10-track set dropped in 1985 and spawned four chart-topping singles: “Have Mercy,” “Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ol' Days),” "Rockin' With the Rhythm of the Rain" and “Cry Myself to Sleep.”

Judd and Yearwood’s newly recorded “Cry Myself to Sleep” is the second preview of the Judds’ forthcoming star-studded compilation record, A Tribute to the Judds, and follows Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “Love Is Alive.” Due out Oct. 27, the 14-song project will feature Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll and more covering the Judds' iconic songs.

“To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special. These songs are so timeless, and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come,” says Judd.

A Tribute to the Judds is available to pre-order now.

