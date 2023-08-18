Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have teamed up for their version of the Judds’ hit, “Love Is Alive.”

Produced by Brent Maher — who produced the Judds’ original version in 1985 — the song finds the married couple in full awe and gratitude for the love they have found in each other.

“Love ain't just a mood / A distant far away dream / That needs the night to rise / Love is alive / And love ain't just a song / Sweet words of music / To go dancin' by / Love is a man and he's mine,” Stefani reflects in the verses as Shelton harmonizes tenderly in the background.

"Love is alive and at our breakfast table every day of the week / Love is alive and it grows every day and night even in our sleep / Love is alive and it's made a happy woman out of me / Oh, love is alive / And here by me," the husband and wife continue in the romantic ode's chorus.

Shelton doesn’t go solo on the song, but he supports his wife throughout with his near-spoken word harmonies, almost reassuring Stefani that love indeed is alive as long as they're together through life's journey.

Shelton and Stefani’s remake of “Love Is Alive” serves as the first preview of the Judds’ upcoming star-studded compilation album, A Tribute to the Judds. Arriving on Oct. 27, the 14-track record will feature covers of the Judds’ timeless songs from a multi-generational list of country singers, including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, LeAnn Rimes, Carly Pearce, Trisha Yearwood, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll.

“To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special. These songs are so timeless, and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come,” shares Wynonna Judd, who will also sing on a reimagined version of “Cry Myself to Sleep" with Yearwood

“To all of you who listen to this music, I wish you could have been with us in the studio when we recorded these songs,” says Maher. “There was a joy and passion along with some poignant moments in re-recording these Judd songs that are impossible to describe. I hope you enjoy this record as much as we enjoyed making it.”

A Tribute to the Judds is available to pre-save now.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.