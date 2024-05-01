Country fans will be delighted to hear a familiar voice in Ryan Gosling's new movie The Fall Guy, as Blake Shelton has recorded a song for the soundtrack. Although his version of "Unknown Stuntman" won't be a part of the film itself, it will be a part of the closing credits.

The studio's social media accounts shared a clip of the song to promote the release of the film on Friday (May 3).

What Song Does Blake Shelton Sing in The Fall Guy?

Shelton hit the studio to cut a modern rendition of "Unknown Stuntman," which was used as the theme song for a 1980s television series also called The Fall Guy.

The movie is loosely based on the show, which starred Lee Majors, Douglas Barr and Heather Thomas as stunt performers who make ends meet by serving as bounty hunters in their free time.

The TV version of The Fall Guy ran for five seasons between 1981 and 1986. Majors sang the original version of "Unknown Stuntman."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Attend the Premiere of The Fall Guy

Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani left their farm in Oklahoma to attend the Hollywood premiere of The Fall Guy. The country singer wore blue jeans, a black button-up shirt and black blazer. Stefani opted for a black and green plaid ensemble with fishnet tights.

"I probably loved the song even more than I knew the TV show," Shelton explains on the red carpet. "...It's like a bucket list thing for me. I didn't even know who was in the movie or anything. I just said, 'I wanna do the song.'"

As for attending the premiere for the movie, it was a no-brainer for the "God's Country" singer.

"I didn't want to miss this premiere. This is really a big deal. It's exciting for me and Gwen to be able to come out and be part of something like this," he adds.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre

What is Ryan Gosling's Movie The Fall Guy About?

Gosling and Emily Blunt star in The Fall Guy. The action comedy centers around stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) who has landed a gig working on a film that just so happens to be the directorial debut of his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (Blunt). When the star of the film goes missing, it's up to Seavers to find him and, in doing so, save his ex's movie career.

ScreenCrush says the movie puts a much-needed spotlight on the hard-working men and women who put their bodies on the line for a great film.

"It’s such a pure-hearted celebration of movie magic it makes you want to make your own film — or at least watch one," Matt Singer writes in a review.

The Fall Guy crashes into theaters on Friday, May 3.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt on the set of The Fall Guy movie

