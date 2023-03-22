Nothing like loading up the truck and going for a drive. Gwen Stefani shared a video compilation this week on TikTok that shows her on a little outing with husband Blake Shelton on their 1,300-acre ranch in Oklahoma.

But what's a typical day-in-the-life for the pop star is rare for fans, who don't often get to see her in her countriest garb, out enjoying the couple's land.

In one clip we see Stefani climbing up into the truck to settle in next to Shelton, while she films the two of them in the rearview mirror as they drive through some trees. In another, the mother of three growing boys runs alongside a creek in her camo pants, boots and ballcap. She turns back to the camera to flash a couple of peace signs before stumbling in the dirt.

The No Doubt singer also included a few sweet snaps with her man: She smiles at the camera while Shelton snuggles her from behind.

If not the for the glamorous blue sunglasses and a full face of makeup, you would forget that Stefani isn't a country girl by nature. However, she has fully embraced her new life with Shelton, her husband of two years this July.

Stefani's sons have also adjusted to their new rural environment. Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — her children from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale — split their time between small-town Tishomingo, Okla. and Hollywood, Calif., and at the beginning, it was a bit of a culture shock. However, they have adjusted to the wide open spaces of the ranch since and quite enjoy it.

In addition to encouraging them to spend more time outdoors, Shelton has also taught the boys to fish.

The country star, on the other hand, is a country boy through and through, born and raised — he is the living embodiment of his song "God's Country." Shelton is known to farm on his land, which brings the "Austin" singer a lot of joy. Maybe we'll see a video of Stefani driving the tractor one day?