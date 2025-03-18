This week's episode of 1923 revealed the Yellowstone train station's origin story, but eagle-eyed fans also spotted a second tie between the two shows.

Honestly, it's been right there in front of us for weeks, but there was so much to look at that the Dutton Rules team totally missed it!

Spoilers coming, so only stick around if you're satisfied knowing what happened during "Journey the Rivers of Iron."

Season 2, Episode 4 of 1923 was heavy on Timothy Dalton's character, Donald Whitfield.

Specifically, he introduces a plan to build a build an airport and winter resort on Jacob Dutton's property.

The first 12 to 15 minutes of this week's Dutton Rules podcast episode drills down on what happened and reveals an astonishing similarity.

Donald Whitfield's House on 1923

Donald Whitfield's mansion on 1923 Paramount+ loading...

Donald Whitfield is a gold and silver magnate, so he's very wealthy. His ultimate plan is to turn the Dutton Ranch into a tourist destination, so he's trying to squeeze the family off the land. Thus far, he has not been met with much resistance.

Jacob Dutton was wounded during Season 1, and then he struggled to pay the bills. John Dutton was killed and Spencer Dutton is still returning from Africa. Winter pushed the entire operation back several months.

It's a dire situation, but Whitfield's men (specifically Banner) are enjoying a life of luxury. Check out the house (above) where more and more scenes from Season 2 are set.

Does it look familiar?

Governor John Dutton's Mansion on Yellowstone:

It should look familiar, because Donald Whitfield's mansion is the house John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was in when he was killed to begin Season 5, Part B of Yellowstone.

On the show, most people thought it was the governor's mansion, but this theory comes with one big problem.

Yellowstone Governor's Mansion Paramount+ loading...

Wouldn't a governor's mansion be in the capital city?

In Montana, that's Helena, not Bozeman where Whitfield lives and where the Dutton Ranch is located. The two cities are about 100 miles apart, which is a fair distance for 1920s transportation, even in a car. The alternative is that 21st century Gov. Dutton preferred a mansion closer to his ranch, in Bozeman.

It was certainly an alternative home for the governor, and it ended up being the place where John Dutton was shot. How it becomes government property is something worth learning.

Obviously, Whitfield loses this war with the Duttons, because we have five seasons of Yellowstone to come in this fictional universe. Does Jacob Dutton simply out-gun him? Or does Banner turn on Whitfield and take that castle, instead of the Dutton Ranch?

A scene between Banner and his wife is notable in this conversation, but overall, the sheep farmer is far less impressed with his boss than he once was. You can see the conflict on his face during most scenes.

Shoutout to ToC YouTube subscriber JTGazaway1617 for pointing out this connection. Fan response has stirred a tremendous conversation this week.

