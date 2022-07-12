‘Yellowstone’ Actor Hit With Felony Fraud Charges

The actor who plays Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone has been arraigned on felony worker's compensation insurance fraud charges. Authorities in California say Q'orianka Kilcher illegally collected more than $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the Paramount Network show.

Kilcher — who is a cousin to singer Jewel Kilcher — appeared in four episodes of Season 3 of Yellowstone. Her character was a merciless negotiator for the Native Americans. She'd say things like, "Winners are never judged by how. They save that for the losers" when discussing strategy with Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). After the attacks on the Dutton family that closed the season, some thought she might be responsible, but viewers haven't seen or heard from her character since Season 3.

The Associated Press shares that California Department of Insurance Authorities announced the charges on Monday (July 11), but Kilcher was arraigned in May. While working on a Dora and the Lost City of Gold in October 2018, Kilcher allegedly injured her neck and shoulder. One year later, she claimed she had been offered work, but because of her lingering pain, she couldn't take it. Investigators say she received $96,838 from 2019 to 2021, but she worked on the set of Yellowstone just prior to the time she began receiving the money.

“According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show," the Department of Insurance statement reads (quote via Time).

Kilcher's lawyer said she never intentionally accepted benefits she did not believe she was entitled to, and she'll "vigorously defend herself."

One of Kilcher's most recent roles was as Niki in the Channing Tatum comedy Dog (2022).

