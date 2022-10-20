Yellowstone actor Barret Swatek has sold her sprawling beach estate in Malibu for an incredible $70 million, and pictures show a spectacular property that's remarkably high-end even by the standards of other luxury properties.

According to online real estate sites, Swatek and her husband, former hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, received $70.4 million in September of 2022 for their 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,254-square-foot contemporary villa, which stands directly beachside on the ultra-private white sands of El Sol Beach.

That's considerably less than the nearly $100 million that they initially asked for when they listed the staggering property in March of 2022, but far more than the reported $45 million they paid for the property. Online property listings show the selling price breaks down to $13,399 per square foot and a monthly payment of $419,190.

The main floor centers around a vaulted great room that comprises the living room, den, dining area and a gourmet kitchen. The open space features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that offer panoramic views of the beach and ocean. That opens onto a wraparound deck that also includes a fire pit and even more sweeping views.

The second floor of the spectacular beachside villa includes a master suite that features a fireplace, a separate sitting area, dual spa-like bathrooms and an attached walk-in closet. The mansion's upper floor also includes two additional en-suite bedrooms, a media room, a home gym with vaulted ceilings and a fourth bedroom with its own private entrance, kitchen and bathroom.

The exterior of the ultra-exclusive estate is every bit as lavish, set on just over three acres of immaculate grounds with a private path to the beach and what the listing described as "sunrise-to-sunset ocean views." There's also a pool, spa, a pool deck and a cabana with an outdoor fireplace.

Swatek appeared in Season 1 of Yellowstone in the role of Victoria Jenkins, the wife of Dan Jenkins, a real estate developer who tried to gain control of some land John Dutton (Kevin Costner) owned. Her other acting credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, High School, 7th Heaven, American Housewife and more.

Jade Mills with Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing on the mind-blowing Malibu property. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the luxury villa.

