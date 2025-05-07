Another day, another recall — this time, a massive FDA recall of more than 4,500 cases of Yellowstone-inspired baked beans due to the presence of undeclared soy.

Soy is a major allergen and must be declared as an ingredient when used in food, so when something slips by without being declared, the alarms sound.

The company that makes the Yellowstone TV-inspired baked beans, Vietti Food Group, is based out of Nashville, and they are the ones that made the oopsie. But that error spread rather quickly, as the beans that fall under the recall are sold in multiple states.

The beans could have gone to: Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

These Yellowstone beans are mostly carried at Walmart, but can be available for purchase at different locations, so you need to be on the lookout, especially if you have a soy allergy or know someone who does.

WKRN-TV reports that affected cans can be identified by a best-used by date of Feb. 17, 2028.

These beans are an officially-licensed product by Paramount, the parent company that airs Yellowstone. They're supposed to make you feel as if you're out on the Dutton Ranch with not much else to eat. They're not supposed to make you feel ill.

