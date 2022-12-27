‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Is ‘Very Open’ About Hunting + Gun Ownership

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is an avid gun owner who likes to hunt, and he doesn't care who knows it.

In an interview with Guns & Ammo from 2019, the actor, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, shared that he's a lifelong hunter, and he's passing that family tradition down to his children. He's also a gun owner who likes to shoot, and he tells the magazine he does not believe in keeping quiet about either one in public.

"I am very open about hunting and gun ownership, even in Hollywood," Hauser states firmly. "Listen, my right as an American is to own guns. Responsibility is a big deal to me. Have we as a community forgotten a little bit about responsibility? Possibly. But in my household, no. All of my children know how to shoot and handle firearms safely. They will always know how to shoot, and they will be able to protect themselves, in every way they can. But gun ownership really all boils down to personal responsibility."

Asked if his stance on guns might harm his acting career, Hauser doesn't hesitate.

"Don’t care," he says with a laugh. "But seriously, I really don’t care. I think being an American and exercising our rights far outweighs my personal achievements and career goals ... I have always felt, go and be who you want to be as an American and if you want to own firearms or go hunting, do it. Wherever it is, enjoy it. It is your right."

