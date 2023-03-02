‘Yellowstone’ Stars Speak Out on Rumors Show Is Ending Over Kevin Costner Drama

Rumors are swirling about the fate of Yellowstone amid reports of drama between series star Kevin Costner and the show's producers, but in a new interview, two Yellowstone Season 5 cast members suggest those reports might be overblown.

Deadline reported in early February that Yellowstone might come to an abrupt end at the conclusion of its current season because negotiations with Costner have stalled over a disagreement about scheduling. Costner reportedly has conflicts with another project called Horizon, an epic Western he is writing, producing, directing and starring in.

According to Deadline, Costner, who stars as Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, originally agreed to a shooting schedule of 65 days per season when he signed on in 2018.

The Oscar winner has reportedly been trying to negotiate for a shooting schedule of just one week for the back half of Season 5, and the network has refused, opting instead to bring Yellowstone to an end at the conclusion of the upcoming second half of Season 5 and replace it with a new show in the Yellowstone franchise. Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to head up that new show.



Talking to Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard Women in Music celebration in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 1), Piper Perabo — who plays John Dutton's love interest, activist Summer Higgins — waved off the various reports and rumors.

"I mean, there's always a lot of drama when it comes to Yellowstone. Don't believe everything you hear," she said.

As for Costner, "He's so amazing," she gushes. "He's such a movie star and it's so inspiring to be around an actor like that."

Perabo demurred when asked about possible future plotlines.

"[Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan knows to play it really close to the vest, and I know better than to speak outside the ranch, but I'm excited to see what happens next."

Country singer Lainey Wilson joined the cast of Yellowstone in Season 5 playing the role of Abby, a musician who strikes up a romance with Ryan (Ian Bohen). She received Billboard's Rulebreaker Award at the ceremony, and she told ET she's hopeful Yellowstone is going to continue.

"You know what, I don't know much, but I have a feeling they're going to end it the right way, and there's gonna be more of it," she says. "And I'm hoping I'm gonna be back in it!"

Those thoughts echo sentiments Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) shared in late February.

"The news that's come out recently about the show is, you know, it's above my pay grade. Different people making decisions," Bentley told EW.

"I know that they're still working on...working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot," he continued. "And I'm confident we will. We always have before. I think it's probably a bit of drama over nothing."

Talking to Puck News, Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, scoffed at one aspect of Deadline's report.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Singer says. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Paramount Network reacted to Deadline's initial report with a statement that shed little light:

We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out more of our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICS: See Inside the Historic Texas Ranch Where the New 'Yellowstone: 6666' Spinoff Is Filmed The massive, historic Texas ranch where the new Yellowstone spinoff Yellowstone: 6666 is filming has sold for just under $200 million, and pictures show a property that is truly part of Texas history.

The 6666 Ranch — better-known as the Four Sixes Ranch — in Guthrie, Texas, dates back to 1870. The ranch centers around a 13-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 13,280-square-foot main residence, which is constructed of quarry rock that was hauled to Guthrie by wagon. The ranch also includes vast, sweeping fenced pastures, farmland, fenced-in pens for cattle, a more recent addition for horses, a water filtration plant that serves the ranch's water needs and more.

There are separate camp manager's homes in both the North Camp and the South Camp of the ranch, which encompasses nearly 225 square miles of land. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is part of a group of investors who recently acquired the property for $192 million, and he has been shooting his new show out there in recent months.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.