‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Has Changed So Much Since Season 4 That It’s Hard to Believe [Picture]
Yellowstone star Finn Little sure has changed since Season 4 of the hit show wrapped. The young actor shared a current photograph of himself on social media as he began shooting on Season 5, and he looks remarkably different than he did at the end of last season.
The 15-year-old actor posted a new photo of himself to Instagram at the end of May, and he acknowledged that he has changed so much that even some of his Yellowstone co-workers didn't recognize him at first.
"When you say, "Hi, nice to see you!" to the film crew and they don't know who you are," Little writes to accompany the photo, which is a startling change from his former appearance:
Little joined Yellowstone at the beginning of Season 4, playing the role of Carter, a young boy Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) takes under her wing after his father dies and leaves him alone in the world. Some of the most interesting character development in Season 4 revolved around Carter, Beth and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and their struggles in trying to adjust to becoming a makeshift family despite some incredibly unusual circumstances.
Little shared a spectacular photo of the Chief Joseph Ranch, which doubles as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch on the show, as he arrived to begin filming on May 28:
He teased fans with a cryptic post a month prior to that, sharing a picture of himself smiling that he captioned, "When you know the beginning ..."
Little hails from Australia, where he began his career at the age of 11. He made a major career breakthrough when he starred alongside Angelina Jolie in the American feature film Those Who Wish Me Dead, which Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan directed and co-wrote. Sheridan was so impressed with the young actor that he created the role of Carter specifically for him.
Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere on Nov. 13 and serve up an extra-long story arc consisting of 14 episodes, which will air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.
