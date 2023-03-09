Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith celebrated his birthday a little bit early this year, and he shares a short clip of his special evening with fans via social media.

The real-life rodeo rider, stuntman and actor — who plays Lloyd on Yellowstone — turns 64 on Thursday (March 9), and he turned to Instagram on Tuesday (March 7) to share a short video cut of him celebrating with some friends at a restaurant, where the menu included drinks and a large piece of chocolate cake with a candle in it.

"I had a great Birthday!!" Smith writes to accompany the clip. "THANK YOU ALL!"

Smith has been keeping busy during his downtime between the first part of Yellowstone's Season 5 and the upcoming second half. The veteran performer has been shooting an upcoming film titled Ride, which stars C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders) and Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House).

According to Deadline, Howell stars in Ride as former bull rider John Hawkins, who's forced to partner with his estranged son, rising bull rider Peter Hawkins (Jake Allyn, who also wrote and directed the film), on a robbery after his daughter is diagnosed with cancer. Facing an uncaring medical system, they pull off a job to raise funds for treatment, but someone ends up dead when it goes wrong.

Smith plays Al, the eldest retired bull rider in the family, who ends up being the only person they can turn to after John's wife, Sheriff Monica Hawkins (Gish), unknowingly takes on a case that might send her husband and son to prison and result in her daughter's death.

Ride began shooting in the Nashville area in late January at locations that included live rodeos, working ranches and even some of Nashville's music venues. No release date is set.

Smith's latest venture comes as the future of Yellowstone appears up in the air.

Deadline reported in early February that Yellowstone might come to an abrupt end at the conclusion of Season 5 because Costner and producers are at odds over his shooting schedule for the second half of the season. Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to star in a new show in the Yellowstone franchise to replace the flagship show.

Costner's lawyer, Marty Singer, tells Puck News that at least one aspect of Deadline's reporting is incorrect.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” he says. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out more of our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

